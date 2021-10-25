Janet Hurlbert, 50

Janet Lynn Hurlbert, recently of Wixom, passed away unexpectedly October 14, 2021 at the age of 50.

She was the beloved daughter of Sharon and Robert Hurlbert, dear sister of Elizabeth (Dan) Bayston, aunt of Clayton and Harrison, niece of Lynn DeSmet, Patricia (Lawrence) Richards, Jeff (Gretchen) Hurlbert, Ted Hensel and many cousins. Preceded in death by her godparents Patricia and James Hurlbert and her aunt Linda Hensel.

Janet graduated from Marion High School in Birmingham. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, a Michigan Certificate in Art Education at Grand Valley State University and completed course work for a Masters in Art Education at Western University in Kalamazoo.

Upon graduating with her BFA degree, Janet spent a year in Japan teaching English. She then managed a Chicago decorative art business and thereafter moved to Grand Rapids to obtain teacher certification after which she taught art in the Dowagiac Public Schools as well as the Kalamazoo Public Schools. She moved back to southeastern Michigan and worked as an Art teacher in Novi Public Schools. Most recently, she taught special needs adults at the Soul Studio in West Bloomfield.

She was a gifted ceramicist and Art captured her whimsical and creative spirit.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 30 at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, at 11 a.m. with visiting directly at the Church at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Metro-Oakland, Wayne & Macomb counties (namimetro.org) or to Angels Place (angelsplace.com).

