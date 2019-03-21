Janet M. SUTTON

SUTTON, Janet M.; of Clarkston; March 21, 2019; age 87; preceded in death by her husband Robert of 58 years and her son Jack; mother of Amy (Mark) Johnson and Alice (John) Burbank; grandmother of Andrea (David), Mitchell, Jack, Violet and Evelyn. Janet was a devoted wife, loving mom and grandma, and loyal friend to many. Besides being a teacher and real estate agent, Jan was the proud owner of Daisy Chain Gifts, a downtown Clarkston gift shop in the 80’s. She enjoyed expressing her creativity through her many hobbies such as sewing, beading and various fiber arts. Memorial Service will be held Monday March 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church where friends may visit at the church after 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com