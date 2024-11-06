Janet Murial Carlson Anderson died quietly and at peace in her Clarkston, Michigan home on October 26, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her husband, Roger C. Anderson, and her daughters, Sharon and Lynne Anderson. She is survived by her son, Mark (Cella) Anderson of Westfield, NY and Martha (Don) Swanson of Clarkston, as well as 7 grandchildren, Don (Mel) Anderson, Matt (Brandi) Anderson, Roger (Jessi) Anderson and Katie (Derek) Raynor, Allene (Niclas) Madestam, Drew Swanson, Chloe (Brevin Byrne) Swanson and nine great-grandchildren.

Janet was born in Jamestown, NY on September 23, 1930. She delighted in memories of her school years and the life-long friendships they gave. As a graduate of Jamestown High School, class of 1948, she often recollected that she was the only student to receive 100% perfect attendance every year.

She lived in the Jamestown area for nearly 75 years where she and Roger raised their family and where they, along with their son, Mark, founded Camp Chautauqua in 1968. It is still owned and operated by the family.

Most of Janet’s work and career-life was spent at the campground managing the office and guest services. While living in Chautauqua County she was a member of Zion Covenant Church and local organizations including Norden Women, Jaycees, PTA and the NYS Board of Mental Health. She and Roger were active in the Campground Owners of New York and the National Organization of campgrounds.

She traveled extensively for business and later in life for pleasure, including an educational trip to the Holy Land, and vacations to the Caribbean, Sweden and all over the United States, but for Alaska.

Janet, Sharon and Lynne moved to Clarkston, Michigan in 2005, and immediately became active members of Faith Covenant Church and later Calvary Lutheran Church, where she participated in weekly Bible Study and senior programs. Most important to Janet were her walk in the Christian faith, family, friends and staying active in her garden.

Neighbors and friends often joined her for a cup of coffee on her front porch on Bluegrass Drive.

She enjoyed all local sports including Clarkston Football, Basketball, Soccer and Skiing, and even though she made her home in Michigan, she remained a tried-and-true fan of the Buffalo Bills.

First a mom, then a grandmother and dear friend – she will be remembered for enabling her daughters, Sherry and Lynne, to have led full and significant lives. She was known for the thousands of novels she read, the cardamom bread she baked, her hand-knit mittens and for the magnificent irises that grew on her front walk.

Janet’s life will be remembered at Wint Funeral Home on November 8, 2024. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m., with a service of remembrance immediately following at 2 p.m. The Reverend Karen Hinz will officiate. A private interment will be held at a later date.

The family asks that Memorials be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive Clarkston, MI 48346. And they extend their thanks to Vista Springs Trillium Village and the good people of The Care Team Hospice for their gentle, encouraging care in recent months.

