Janette McKenna, 86

McKENNA

Janette “Jan” McKenna, of Clarkston, passed away on Feb. 9, 2024, at the age of 86.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1937 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Loving wife of the late Theus (Mac) Walsh McKenna, dear mother of Janette McKenna (Scott Oppmann) and the late David (Angelia) McKenna. Proud grandmother of Ainsley Oppmann and Devin McKenna. Sister of Irene Sharp, aunt of David Sharp and Andrew (Chelle) Sharp and their daughter Emma, and dear friend of Pat Liford and Megan Kopacki.

Jan had a very successful career and was a branch manager when she retired from Chase Bank. After retiring, she cherished her time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren who spent their childhood with her and were the light of her life.

She enjoyed oil painting with her friends and meeting weekly to paint and have lunch.

Everyone who knew Jan said what a special person she was, so kind and always caring for others before herself. She had an infectious smile that would light up a room and a sweet Scottish accent that brought joy to everyone around her.

A special thank you to her former neighbors Tom and Mary Monty for their kindness over the years and the wonderful team at Pomeroy Living – Orion who took great care of her as she slowed down later in life.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Alzheimer’s Association.

As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston.