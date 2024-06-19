Jason Meekhof named executive director of BHHC

BHHC Board of Directors President Emily DuThinh (left), Executive Director Jason Meekhof (center) and former Executive Director Sue Julian (right). Photo provided.

Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy (BHHC) has hired Jason Meekhof as its new Executive Director.

Meekhof, who is a Michigan native and Wayne State University graduate, Meekhof replaces the retiring Sue Julian, who will remain a volunteer with the organization and serve on its Board of Directors.

Meekhof has worked for multiple nonprofit organizations and joins the BHHC from the National Deer Association, where he served as Midwest Regional Director. He is currently pursuing a Nonprofit Management Certificate at Oakland University.

“I am incredibly excited to work alongside our Board of Directors, dedicated staff, tremendous volunteers, and generous donors to build upon BHHC’s incredible 52-year legacy in our communities,” said Meekhof. “Deepening our connections in these communities and establishing meaningful partnerships with local governments, businesses, and residents in our service area will be crucial to our success. Together, we will safeguard our community’s unique land, water, and wildlife.”

“Blue Heron Headwaters Conservancy is thrilled to have Jason Meekhof as our new Executive Director. Jason has extensive experience in managing nonprofits focusing on outdoor recreation. Jason’s fresh energy and work experience will help BHHC continue our mission of protecting the headwaters of our four local rivers. We are also very grateful to Sue Julian for her years of dedication to the Conservancy and her vision and leadership while Executive Director,” said BHHC Board of Directors President Emily DuThinh.

BHHC, founded in 1972 as the Independence Township Land Trust and formerly called the North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy, is one of Michigan’s first land conservancies. It is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that preserves 61 properties totaling over 1,600 acres.

More information about BHHC and how to contribute to its mission can be found on its website blueheronheadwaters.org.