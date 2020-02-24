Jean Ellen PARKER

PARKER, Jean Ellen; of Clarkston; went to be home with the Lord on February 22, 2020; age 92; wife of Robert Lee Parker; mother of Mick (Barbara) Blackerby, Carmen (John) Murphy, Lynn Blackerby, Ron (Debbie) Parker, Lee Ann (Jim) Mroz, Jeff (Jaime) Parker, Jennifer (Rob) Emblen; grandma of Sean, Keith, Mike, Ashley, Danielle, Alexandria, Rachel, Lindsey and Emily; great grandma of Josh, Logan, Hailey, Avery, Maia Grace and Henry Nicholas; preceded in death by her first husband, Everett Blackerby; and her siblings, John, Herb, Bob, Carl and Mike. Jean enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with her family. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, MI on Tuesday, February 25th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am at Shalom Baptist Church, Lake Orion. Followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford, MI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shalom Baptist Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on her online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com