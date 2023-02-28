Jeane Vanaman, 95

Jeane Ogden Vanaman, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2023 at the age of 95.

Jeane was born in Whittier, Calif., on August 14, 1927 to parents William Augustus and Francis Elizabeth Ogden and was the third of five children.

She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, brothers Russell and Don Ogden, sister Helen Rasbauch, son-in-law Phil Sheffield, daughter-in-law Vanessa Vanaman, grandchildren William Vanaman and Eli Vanaman, and great-grandchildren, Micah Alsup and Daisy Vanaman.

She is survived by her brother Richard (Betty) Ogden, children Judy (Bob) McCall, Todd (Gretchen) Vanaman, Tim (Debbie) Vanaman, Dave (Chris) Vanaman, Tigg (Susie) Vanaman, and Cynthia Sheffield, 34 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren.

Paul and Jeane founded Dixie Baptist Church of Clarkston in August 1954 where she directed the choir and music program for over 40 years. She also served as the music director and pianist for 10 years at Great Lakes Bible Church in Holly, where she was a member for the last 21 years.

She was a regarded speaker for ladies retreats. She was a great homemaker, tremendous cook, and loved to eat. She enjoyed sitting outside to enjoy nature. She read her Bible consistently and often mentioned her love for Jesus.

Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, March 3, from 3-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following morning at Great Lakes Bible Church, with visitation at church beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to Great Lakes Bible Church to be used in their missions programs: 16222 Falk Rd., Holly, MI 48442.

