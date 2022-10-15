Jeannette Vandermark, 81

Jeannette D. Vandermark, of West Bloomfield, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on October 12, 2022 at the age of 81.

Preceded in death by her husband William.

Loving mother of Timothy (Sally Fei) Vandermark and Christopher Vandermark. Proud grandmother of Andrea and Victoria. Dearest sister of Charles (Kathy) Males, Patrick Buhr, and Dennis (Susan) Buhr.

Jeannette was a longtime realtor with lots of friends in the Clarkston area. She enjoyed spending time in Florida camping and playing tennis.

Visitation is Friday, October 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Saturday, October 22 at 11:30 a.m.at Calvary Lutheran Church. Private inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

