Jeffrey Trachsel, 67

TRACHSEL

Jeffrey J. Trachsel, of Clarkston and North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Redford, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2023 of natural causes at the age of 67.

Born Nov. 23, 1956 to William and Onallee Trachsel.

Husband of Karen Thrift, having shared 29 years together, father of Andrea (Steve) Novack and Ryan (Arika) Trachsel, stepfather of Nicole (Jason) Faulkner, Trevor (Elizabeth) Thrift, and Angela (Gary) St. Amant, grandpa/papa of Kailyn, Harper, Elliot, Piper, Abel, Damien, Amber, John, Kali, Kiersten, Jordan, and Cassidy, great-grandpa of Emerleigh, Nikko, Mateo, Journee, Aria, and Aurora, brother of Brian (Jane) Trachsel, Jay (Liz) Trachsel, Karlyn (Tim) Gies, and Lynne (Brett) Barnes, and also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceded in death by great-grandsons Braylyn and Kaidyn.

Jeff retired as a paint technician at PPG Industries, Troy. He stayed connected with longtime friends in the Tri-V Men’s Club and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fantasy football and traveling.

Memorial service is Thursday, Dec. 14 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with visiting at 11:30 a.m.

Private interment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Make A Wish or SCAMP.

