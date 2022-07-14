Jeffrey Wyckoff, 69

Jeffrey Lynn (Jeff) Wyckoff, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on February 20, 2022 at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Jeff was the son of Lynn and Carole Wyckoff, loving husband of Katherine, and father to James Crockett of Colorado. Jeff was the brother of Debra (Mark) Pedersen of Utah, Kathryn (Richard) Armstrong of Clarkston, and Stephen (Nickie) Wyckoff of Clarkston. Jeff was also the uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Jeff graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971.

He was a very talented finish carpenter. He loved working in his garden, reading, and playing his guitar.

Jeff’s family will miss and love him always.