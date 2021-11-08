Jenifer Smith, 54

Jenifer Marie Smith, of Clarkston, passed away suddenly November 3, 2021 at the age of 54.

Daughter of Beverly Smith (nee Slavsky), loving sister of Jody Godman and Jay Anthony and aunt of Zack and Nick Kaczanowki. Loving companion of Scott Stigall and his son Kyle Stigall (Nicole), niece of John Slavsky, Mark Slavsky, Phil (Della) Slavsky, and Gloria (Walt) Dzielsky. Also survived by great-nephews Elijah and Isaiah and many cousins.

Preceded in death by her father Jerome Anthony Smith.

Although Jennie battled many illnesses throughout her life, she always took the time to help and care for others. She will be sorely missed by so many. She loved Detroit Red Wings hockey, NASCAR racing, hunting and camping, going up north to the black cabin, and traveling to the Upper Peninsula with Uncle Mark to visit Phil, Della, and Laura.

She loved spending time with her five dogs who she considered her “kids:” Major, Sugar, Pepper, Missy, and Soda. She was lovingly known as “Nani” (or grandma) by Sheena and her children Ari, Duke, and Savannah, as well as little Avionna.

Jennie enjoyed a career as a caregiver at several local group homes until she became disabled. Even after the onset of her disability, she continued to care for everyone around her.

When she was at home, she enjoyed reading mystery novels and being outdoors.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, November 12 at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Inurnment at Guardian Angel Cemetery, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League, 790 Featherstone, Pontiac, MI 48342.

