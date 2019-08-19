Jerilynn McCLELLAN

McCLELLAN, Jerilynn “Kay”; of Clarkston; passed away August 16, 2019 at the age of 77; beloved wife of James for nearly 56 years; loving mother of Kevin (Shannyn), Karen and Ann; special grandma of Kameron, Konner and Karsyn; proud great grandma of Krystal; sister of Donald Minton; preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Shirley Minton, and brother Robert Minton. Kay enjoyed vacationing up north on the great lakes with her family and wintering in Florida where she was a champion shuffleboard player. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader. Friends may visit Thursday 5-7pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with a Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com