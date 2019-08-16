Jerome E. CARTER

CARTER, Jerome E. “Jerry”; of Clarkston; suddenly August 14, 2019; age 75; husband of Jeannetta for 49 yrs; father of Jerome II (Laschele) Carter, Natalie (Jeffrey) Martin & Robert Carter; survived by 8 grandchildren; brother of the late Jean (late David) Margolis, Daniel (Dora) Carter, David (Jacqueline) Carter & the late Donald (Colleen) Carter; dedicated employee for 2 decades, Dan Bradshaw. Jerry volunteered for the Naval Reserve during high school and later served U.S. Navy active duty during the Vietnam War. He most fondly remembered his time on the U.S.S. Stone County (L.S.T. 1411). Jerry was a talented architect and owned/ operated Custom Home Designs, Inc for 54 years. He loved corvettes, ducks, model railroading and hiking. He supported his community and most recently was involved with improving Clarkston’s Depot Park. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Saturday at 10:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am. Private inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston in the Carter mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Friends of Depot Park, Attn.: Jonathan Smith, 375 Depot Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346.

