Joan Badalucco, 60

Joan L. Badalucco, of Davisburg and The Villages, Fla., formerly of Royal Oak, passed away suddenly at home on September 17, 2021 at the age of 60.

Wife of Gary for nearly 30 years.

Sister of the late Russell (Joanne) Weaver, David (late Patricia) Weaver, and Phillip (Mary Ann) Weaver, sister-in-law of the late Dennis (Susan) Badalucco and Barbara (late Ken) Badalucco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents William and Helen Weaver. She is missed by her beloved rescue dog, Graycy Lou.

Joan retired from the Auburn Hills Police Department as a patrol officer and DARE school resource officer. Following retirement, she worked as a security officer at Providence Park Hospital, Novi.

Joan loved horses since childhood and enjoyed horseback riding at Big Lake Farms.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, September 21 from 3-8 p.m. with a funeral on Wednesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The family prefers donations to Michigan Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

