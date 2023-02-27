Joan Weger, 90

Joan Marina Weger, of Clarkston, passed away on February 27, 2023 at the age of 90.

She was born on May 31, 1932 in Hazelton, Pa., to late parents Ludwig and Leonida (Corradini) Luchi.

Joan was a member of the Realtor’s Multimillion Dollar Producer Club. She was very active in her sorority, volunteer work, and with the choir at St. Daniel Catholic Church.

Joan had a deep love and appreciation for the arts, including theatre, opera, music, and dance. More than anything, she cherished her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Joan, loving mother and grandmother, is survived by her children Frank (the late Christa) Weger III, Gretchen (Dave) Snell, Mark (Anneliese McKeown) Weger, and Heidi (David Katzman) Weger, and grandchildren Aidan, Miranda, Wesley, Ian, Lillian, Harold, and Carrington.

She was preceded in death by husband Frank J. Weger II, son Jeff Weger, granddaughter Julie Anna, and siblings Robert Luchi, Lewis Luchi, and Rosemary Salazer.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday, March 4, at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr., Clarkston. Father John Bitten celebrating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, from 4-8 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, and again on Saturday at the church, one half hour prior to noon mass, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to Compassus Hospice in honor of Joan.