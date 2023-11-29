John Acton, 89

ACTON

John C. Acton, of Clarkston, passed away Nov. 23, 2023 at the age of 89.

College sweetheart/husband for 65 years of Paula, father of Laura Phou, Jane (William) Williams, James (Elisabeth Kraus-Acton) Acton, and Ruth Acton, grandpa of Michael (Elisabeth) Phou, Jonathon Phou, Antonia Kraus, Jack DeWitt, and Colin DeWitt, great-grandpa of Ella and Emma, brother of Jack (Joanne) Acton and Cicero (Linda) Acton, brother-in-law of Martha Acton, son of the late Cicero M. and Bessie (Osborne) Acton.

Preceded in death by his siblings Milton, Freda, Grace, Lovetta, and Charles “Bud.”

John served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a teacher and retired as a middle school principal at Baker Middle School, Troy. He enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, traveling and listening to country music. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5-9 p.m. Memorial service on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, with visiting directly at the church one hour prior. Private family cemetery service with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, Alma College or Clarkston United Methodist Church.

