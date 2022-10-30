John Bradley, 98

John Thomas Bradley, of Clarkston, formerly of Flushing, passed away October 29, 2022 at the age of 98.

Mr. Bradley was born and raised in Pontiac. He proudly served as an Air Force gunner in World War II. He was an educator in Michigan for 35 years, serving 27 years as an administrator in the Flushing Community School District.

He was predeceased in life by his first wife, Dona E Wolverton of Drayton Plains, in 1985, his second wife, J. Dee Martin of Louisiana, in 1997, and his daughter, Sally Ann Taylor of Oregon, in 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lucille K. Taylor, of Clarkston, and a daughter, Susan K. Bradley of Stockton, Calif., stepson John C. Reichert and stepdaughter Margit Reichert, both of Rhode Island, as well as grandson D. Andrew Torrey of Carmichael, Calif., granddaughter Jessica K. Vogel of Lodi, Calif., and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bradley will be laid to rest by his first wife in the Flushing City Cemetery.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, November 2, from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Flushing City Cemetery. Due to the distance, we will not be going in procession.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

