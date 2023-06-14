John Bullen, 63

John Thomas Bullen, of Clarkston, passed away on June 14, 2023 at the age of 63.

Beloved father of Emily Bullen (Cody Senkyr), Thomas “Tommy” Bullen, and Diana Bullen (Simon Klida), loving son of Tom and Sally Bullen, brother of Linda (Steve) Downs, Ben Bullen, Julie (Chris) Maier, and Sandy (Kirk) Matich, missed by his nieces and nephews Grant (Jamie) Downs, Wesley (Andi) Downs, Matthew Downs, Nichole (James) Montgomery, John (Liz) Maier, Amber Matich, Ben (Allyssia) Downs, Sarah Bullen, Nick (Jacquelyn) Matich, Adam Matich, and Sam Bullen, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

John was a Clarkston High School graduate and alumni of Western Michigan University and Wayne State University, having received bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

John faithfully served our country as an officer in the United States Navy. He passionately educated the students of Flint and Pontiac High Schools, teaching business, accounting, and marketing. He was on the football and basketball teams as an assistant coach and record keeper. He received a Certificate of Appreciation from his students that loved him.

John had unparalleled enthusiasm for entertainment and the arts including singing, dancing, piano, concerts, theater, stage scripting, creative director and producer of “The Uncle John Show,” and enjoyed rating movies (giving “The Godfather” an A+). Recognized as the funniest and most attractive Bullen sibling by all.

Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. Visitation will then conclude with a funeral service at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Defeat Multiple System Atrophy Alliance or to plant a tree in memory of John’s name.

