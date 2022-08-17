John Cuddie, 65

John Cuddie, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2022 at the age of 65 from complications following injuries sustained in an ATV accident in Wolverine.

John was born to the late Neil Alfsen and Shirley (Hodgins) and raised in Alpena.

Surviving him are his loving wife Barbara (Squires-Nutt) of nearly 30 years, daughters Nicole, Caitlin, Michelle, and Theresa, and sons Bradley and Gary. Also surviving him are eight brothers, seven sisters, and six grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his step-parents Alfred and Lois Cuddie, Rose, brother Charlie, son Randy Nutt Jr., and grandson Ryan.

John retired from a career as a master heavy duty mechanic and was highly regarded in his field. He loved NASCAR, was a skilled pool player, and in his younger days, raced Hot Stock #67 in Onaway. His retirement days included his faithful dog, Loki – the two were thick as thieves.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and will be interred, with military honors, at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. The service will be conducted on Friday, August 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life at Campbell-Richmond American Legion Post #63, 8047 Ortonville Road, Clarkston. There we will pay tribute to John, break bread, and share memories (open mic) of our beloved gentle giant.