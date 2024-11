John E. Pannell, 84

John E. Pannell; of Clarkston; formerly of Kansas City, Missouri; born December 23, 1939 in Blue Springs, Mississippi to Charles and Ruby Pannell; passed away November 12, 2024 at the age of 84; Husband of Naomi for 28 years. Preceded in death by his son John Michael Pannell; Father of Jami (Jeff) Pannell Peterson; step father of Kim (Jamie) Chadwell, Susan (Pastor Tigg) Vanaman, Renee Flora (Scott) Yerk and Amy Flora (Scott) McCubbin; Grandpa of Michael (Bethany) Yerk, Connie (Steven) Samida, Chelsea (Matt) Schmucker, Paul (Cortney) Vanaman, Daniel (Emily) Vanaman, Rachel (Emmanuel) Beya, Joshua (Marrissa) Vanaman, Emily (Tyler) Banks, Tyler Chadwell, Brook (Mike) Zorza, Jesse (Allie) Chadwell, Katie (Aaren) Marecki, Hannah Chadwell, Clayton McCubbin, Holly McCubbin. Sam Peterson, Ruby Peterson. Great Grandpa of Colton Yerk, Harper Samida, Wren Samida, Oliver Schmucker, Lucy Schmucker, Winston Schmucker, Lyla Vanaman, Cody Vanaman, Colby Vanaman, Sage Vanaman, Aliyah Beya, Annaliese Vanaman, Cade Banks, Avery Aranosian, Hayden Aranosian, Emma Chadwell, Halle Marecki. Brother of the late Janice Garrison and Sherry (Mike) Nolley.

John graduated from Center High School and attended Mississippi State. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a boilermaker from DJ Conley Associates Inc.; He attended Great Lakes Bible Church Holly and enjoyed golfing, he was an avid reader, and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren

Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, November 18th from 4 to 8 p.m.

Funeral Service Tuesday, November 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with Pastor Tigg Vanaman officiating. Family and friends may visit any time after 11:30 a.m.

Cemetery service with military honors on Tuesday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Ann Arbor.

