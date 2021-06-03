John Geran, 81

John J. Geran, of Clarkston and The Villages, Fla., passed away on May 31, 2021 at the age of 81.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, where he met the love of his life, Pat, as well as many lifelong friends.

Husband of Pat for 59 years, father of Dawn (Paul) Shiner, Kris (Dennis) Collins, Kyle (Renee) Geran and Diana (Robert Prince) Geran, grandpa of Alexandria, Ryanne (Chad) Kelley, Declan Shiner, Keegan and Erin Collins, Connor and Brooke Lynn Geran and Sullivan Francis Prince, brother of Dennis (Lee) Geran.

Preceded in death by his parents John and Ina Geran and siblings Michael Geran and Marilyn Kaempfe.

John served in the National Guard and retired from General Motors after a 40-year career.

He was a member at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford.

In his retirement, John and Pat had many adventures. They traveled through Europe and the United States. They also enjoyed winters in Florida golfing and laughing with old friends.

John enjoyed making people laugh with his great sense of humor and will be remembered for giving and receiving love.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. A prayer service lead by Rev. Scott Thibodeau, Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, will be held at the funeral home Friday at 6 p.m. Memorial mass is Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 9086 Hutchins Rd., White Lake, MI, 48386.

Inurnment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.