John Huttenlocher, 58

John Huttenlocher passed away on January 1, 2022 at the age of 58.

Born in Pontiac, John was joyfully welcomed into the Huttenlocher family by parents Richard and Mary Beth. He grew up in Clarkston, attending Clarkston Elementary, Clarkston Junior High, and Clarkston High School.

Friendly and social by nature, John worked in a variety of people-oriented jobs throughout his life, most recently in real estate. Always willing to lend a hand or strike up a conversation, John leaves behind a network of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his parents Richard and Mary Beth, brother David (Kim), sister Beth (Mark) Kirchner, nephew Michael Kirchner, nieces Kate and Sarah Huttenlocher and Claire Kirchner, Aunt Judy (the late Jim) Huttenlocher, and many cousins. John is also survived by members of his birth family, whom he had come to know in the last few years.

He will be especially missed by his Aunt Patty. He recently had the opportunity to visit with her and other family members at their home in Texas and enjoyed sharing photos from his trip with all his Michigan friends and family.

John was recently awarded the 25-year coin from Alcoholics Anonymous, an accomplishment that meant a great deal to him.

Because John loved animals (and was a devoted “dad” to his beloved dog Abbey), the family asks that those who wish to remember him, donate to their favorite animal charity.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Clarkston United Methodist Church.

