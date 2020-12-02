John Trulu, 90

John Michael Trulu, of White Lake, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by his wife Patricia in 2017.

Father of Michael “Kevin” (Rhonda) Trulu, Kimberly (Robert) Wulff and Gregory (Meribeth) Trulu, grandfather of Winona (Michael), Cassandra (Calvin), Brianna, Patricia “Gabrielle” (Matt), Makayla, Daniel, Andrew, Rachel and Elise, great-grandfather of Mason, Michael and Colby, brother of Mary Katherine (late Richard) Darling, Betty (Wayne) See, Connie Rea, the late Donald (late Mary Lou) Trulu.

Also preceded in death by his parents Michael and Emma Trulu.

John was honorably discharged on September 21, 1954 from the U.S. Air Force as Airman 1st Class. He retired from Oakland County after many years as an accountant in the Friend of the Court office and Oakland County medical facility.

His favorite pastime was golf. He also loved spending time with his family, travel, family trips to Myrtle Beach, wintering in Florida, or any other activity with his loving wife Patricia.

Private family services at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, due to governmental COVID restrictions. Private interment with military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

The family is planning a public celebration of life memorial service once it is safe to gather publicly. Date to be determined and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

