John Vanderlind, 96

John Henry Vanderlind passed away on February 17, 2022 at the age of 96.

He was the middle child of Egbery Klaas and Lena (Cicali) Vanderlind.

He was born November 24, 1925 in Pontiac. His mother was an immigrant from Italy and his father a first-generation American. He graduated from Pontiac Senior High School in 1944, Northwestern University in 1952 and the University of Michigan in 1955. He overcame poor academic preparation and went on to achieve enjoyment in areas of research and writing.

He enjoyed writing letters, newsletters, and articles about his work, some of which he published. During his early years, he was an adjunct instructor at the University of Detroit from 1965-74.

He was the first professionally trained social worker to open up a private practice in Birmingham, which was one of the first mental health clinics to contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide mental health services to the newly eligible persons under the UAW-Chrysler labor agreement. He also founded the Maple Clinics in Ortonville, Traverse City and Kalkaska.

He lived in Independence and Brandon townships before moving to Traverse City in 1985. He enjoyed all the places he lived, especially Traverse City where people were friendly and the town was full of special delights, from parades, fairs and spectacular scenery, any way you look.

John is survived by his wife Barbara Cross, sister-in-law Kimberly Cross and his children Constance Joy (Thomas) Howard, of Clarkston, John Northan Vanderlind, of Honor, and Jay Allen Vanderlind of Ortonville. He was preceded in death by his son Edward Arles Vanderlind, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1979. He leaves behind his grandchildren Anissa, Derenda (Dave), Leah (Matt), Daniel (Amanda), and Leland, and great-grandchildren Jane, Will, Henry, Evelyn, Agnes, Vella, Oliver, and Asher.

Cremation has taken place. It is John’s wishes that his ashes be entombed in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan where his nephew Thomas Mapley is also buried. The burial will take place on May 26 at 11 a.m., 4200 Belford Road, Holly, MI 48442.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held at the Park Place Hotel on March 3 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a memorial may direct it to the Cherryland Humane Society in John’s honor.