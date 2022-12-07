John Wiedemann, 84

John Thomas Wiedemann, of Clarkston, passed away December 4, 2022 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Margie for 60 years.

Dearest father of John (Serena), Mark (Yvonne), and Stephen (Julie) Wiedemann. Cherished grandfather of Reis, Max, Taylor (Cody) Grup, Chase, Samantha, and Ben. Brother of Gretchen (Terry) O’Loughlin, Michael (Janice), Susan (John) Crandall, and Peter (Pat) Wiedemann.

Preceded in death by parents William and Susan Wiedemann, and brother William.

John’s funeral mass will be held Saturday, December 10 at St. Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston. Officiating the service is Fr. John Bettin.

Memorial donations are welcomed to Trinity Health/St. Joe’s Hospice or to St. Daniel Catholic Church towards future masses for John.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

