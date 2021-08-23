John Womack, 86

John Theodore “Ted” Womack, Sr., of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Muriel “JoAnne” for 66 years.

Loving father of Lori (Mark) Parmelee. Grandpa of Mark and Jason Parmelee, and Nicole (Reggie) Wiltse. Great-grandpa of Jerimiah and Isiah.

Preceded in death by his son John “Ted” Womack, Jr. and his grandson John “Teddy” Womack, III.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, this Thursday, August 26, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

