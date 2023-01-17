John Zentner, 93

John Zbigniew Zentner, of Orion, formerly of Shelby Township for over 50 years, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023 at the age of 93.

Beloved husband of Monica for 69 years.

Loving father of Dianne (Duane) Moryc and Ed (Lynette) Zentner, proud grandfather of Stephanie (Joe) Mattei, Erica (Brian Zwayer) Zentner, Nathan (Lizzie) Moryc, Monique (Brandon) Lee, and Adam Zentner, great-grandfather of Arianna, and brother of the late Stanley (late Helen) Zentner.

John was born in Sokole, Poland, and immigrated from Germany to Detroit following World War II. He endured hardships in a forced German Labor Camp never losing his positive spirit and was inspirational to those lives he touched.

He was employed and retired from General Motors. John was an active and jovial man known to many as “Smiley” finding solace and tranquility in outdoor activities — hunting, fishing, boating, cutting wood, installing shallow wells and sprinkler systems.

John was passionate about playing and competing in table tennis tournaments including the Senior Olympics where he would proudly show you his multitude of medal won.

We also cannot forget John’s energy dancing the “tango” with the ladies!

He was loved by many and all will truly miss John’s contagious smile and warm heart.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Częstochowa Parish, 3100 18 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48310. The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. until time of service.

Suggested memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.

Online guestbook modetzfuneralhomes.com.