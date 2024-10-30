Jon F. Barnhard, 79

Jon F. Barnhart of Waterford passed away with his family by his side on October 23, 2024, age 79.

Loving husband of Celina for 59 years, dear father of Joanna (Jim) Papiez, Janine (Darren) Ofiara, and Jason Barnhart; proud papa of Chelsea Willyard, Emily Papiez, Grace Papiez, and Lilah Papiez; dear brother of Thomas (Beverly) Barnhart and Marilyn Bailey, and dear brother-in-law of Diana (Dale) Fulcher, Theresa (Jim) Jenkinson, Lucy (Jeff) Wise, Lisa (Jim) Bannasch, Ted (Susan) Lang, and Susan Lang, and uncle of many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Mary Barnhart, and brothers-in-law, Duane Bailey, Michael Lang, and Charles Lang. Jon worked at General Motors retiring with 40 years of service. He was a devoted husband and dad, a proud papa, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Jon enjoyed spending time up north on his tractors, playing the piano, hunting and golfing. In accordance with Jon’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Visitation will take place Nov. 2, 2024, at the Lewis Wint Funeral Home-Clarkston, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

A private inurnment at All Saints Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Please consider sharing a memory or condolence on Jon’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com