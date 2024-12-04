Rev. Jon M. Clapp died Nov. 16, 2024, the devoted husband (61 years) to Karen Baird Clapp and beloved father to Alisa Clapp-Itnyre and Amy Clapp Salmonson. He is also survived by sister Joanne (Clapp) Close; sons-in-law Ron Itnyre and David Salmonson; grandchildren Annetta Itnyre, Rebecca Salmonson and Andrew Salmonson.

Jon Marvin Clapp was born Jan. 26, 1935, Flint, MI, to Herman and Luella Clapp. Jon graduated from GMI, Kalamazoo College, Oberlin College (Master of Divinity), and Wayne State University (Master’s in Guidance and Counseling). He served as an ordained minister in the United Methodist churches of Nardin Park, Lola Valley, and 34 years at Clarkston (1972-2006). He was a dedicated caseworker for Oakland County Juvenile Court (1973-1998). He was a caring and creative person who read extensively, sang in the Oakland Community Chorus, and was self-taught in classical music, photography, woodworking, macrame, painting, and astronomy. Jon loved traveling with his family and spending time at their cottage in northern Michigan.

Jon will be remembered for his faith, patience, kindness, and good humor. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held January 25, 2025, at Lake Orion United Methodist Church.