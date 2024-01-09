Joseph Cusumano, 85

CUSUMANO

Joseph P. Cusumano, of Clarkston, passed away Jan. 2, 2024, at the age of 85.

Loving husband of Karen for 57 years, cherished father of Anthony and Christopher, dear son of the late Sam and Luci Cusumano, caring brother of the late Larry (Nancy) Cusumano and the late Sam (Pat) Cusumano, beloved brother-in-law of Marilyn (Everett) Fredericks, proud uncle of Tandy (Scott) Shepard, Doug (Amanda) Fredericks, Jeff Fredericks, Paula (Dave) Deroo, and the late Jackie (Paul) McHale and the late Ben Cusumano, devoted son-in-law to the late Harvey and Maggie Breeding, longtime friend of Jim and Judy Conway and their family.

Mr. Cusumano was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He attended Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Waterford. He was a Hi-Lo operator for the General Motors Corporation, Truck and Bus Division, for over 30 years.

Mr. Cusumano was involved with the Waterford Senior Center and the Waterford Chippers and Carvers. He was an animal lover, especially his dog Butch, and an artist who enjoyed wood carving, sketching and painting.

His greatest love was his wife and children.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Chapel Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford, with inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Online guestbook modetzfuneralhomes.com.