Joseph Krakauer, 64

Joseph Scott Krakauer, of Waterford, formerly of Mamaroneck, N.Y., and Bloomfield Hills, passed away February 2, 2023 at the age of 64.

Husband of Mary Ellen for 39 years.

Brother of Leslie (Paul) Chmielewski, proud uncle of Brian, Renee, Dan, Jenny, Ben, and Lexi, great-uncle of Mia, Julia, John, Allie, and Layla, and brother-in-law of Phillip (Angie) Galicki, Fred (Tina) Galicki, and Edward Galicki.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Johanna, and his sister Deborah Rubin.

Scott loved living on Lotus Lake. He especially enjoyed boating, watching family members appreciate lake fun, and enjoying bourbon by the fire.

He graduated from Andover High School, Bloomfield Hills, and was employed at Prism Solutions, Inc. of Mobile, Ala., as a senior RFID engineer.

Scott volunteered with the Waterford Township Fire Department and also served with the Independence Township Fire Department.

In his early years, he cycled annually in the Belle Isle marathon.

Scott will be remembered for being a doting uncle/great uncle who was very proud of their accomplishments, and for enjoying any discussion where he could interject his opinions.

He was greeted in heaven by his beloved Great Danes, Thunder and Jack.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, February 7 from 4-9 p.m. with a scripture service at 6 p.m. Funeral mass is Wednesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, with visiting directly at the church at 9:30 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.