Joy Higdon, 63

Joy Marie Higdon, of White Lake, passed away into God’s graces on January 12, 2023 at the age of 63.

Joy was born on January 11, 1960, in Pontiac, the loving daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Marie (Cadeau) Wilmot.

Beloved wife of Ray Higdon, cherished sister of Mark Wilmot, Troy Wilmot, and Amy Valentino. Loving aunt to Katie, Joey, James, and Katrina Wilmot as well as Paul, Demarco, Anamaria, and Roman Valentino.

Joy graduated from Clarkston High School and went on to earn a degree at Sumi College. Joy will always be remembered for her generous, kind heart and her love for her family. She loved to travel, shop, and spend time with family and her dog Mickey.

Joy will be dearly missed and always remembered.

A memorial mass is Wednesday, January 25 at 11 a.m., at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, Clarkston.