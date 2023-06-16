Joyce Lohff, 87

Joyce Lohff, of Waterford, passed away June 14, 2023 at the age of 87.

Preceded in death by her husband Dick.

Mother of Mark Lohff and his wife Jill Henry and Julie and her husband David Gairing, Grandma Joyce to Nathan and Michael Gairing and Abigail Lohff. Also survived by five nieces, one nephew and many great nieces/great nephews.

Joyce was the daughter of Velma Taylor and was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom preceded her in death.

She graduated from Clarkston High School.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling with friends during their 46-year marriage. She will be remembered as an avid walker; she was a fixture around Williams Lake and within the sailing community.

She enjoyed bowling, quilting, and was a talented seamstress who made many wedding dresses for friends and family.

Joyce was a devoted grandma, aunt and mom.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, June 20 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.