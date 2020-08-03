Judith Beals, 74

Judith Ann “Judy” Beals, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 74.

Wife of Ralph, mother of Sheryl Davis, Mike Comfort and Kathy, grandma of Kelli Ann (Bob) Bunyard, great-grandma of Jack Daniel Allen, sister of Jerry Ball, sister in-law of Ray (Krissy) Beals and Marie (Jim) Chaffee.

Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Ball, her sisters, Paulette Knight and Nita Tibbals and her niece, Lynn LaMarbe.

Judy loved her Bichon Frise dog, Snowball “Pookey.”

She worked as a cashier at Meijer, A & P and Kroger and was a waitress at various restaurants over the years.

She collected angels and enjoyed conservative U.S. politics.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8 at 3 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with visiting at 2 p.m. Due to the governor’s orders, masks required.

Private inurnment at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.