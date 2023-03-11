Judith Huttenlocher, 87

Judith B. Huttenlocher passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 8 at the age of 87.

Judy was the center of her family, full of life, exuding kindness to everyone around her. After losing her husband Jim 24 years ago, she rebuilt a life of joy, inspiring her family every day with her positive attitude and generous spirit.

Judy led through example, accepting all people in all walks of life, and always putting others first. She was quiet and gentle, and her compassion drove her to take care of everyone she met. Ever humble and loving, Judy was also known to be determined and ferociously independent.

Judy was born in Pontiac to James and Beverly Bradley. She was the oldest of five children – her siblings are Deanna Jones (Arizona), Betsy Bradley (deceased), Ed Bradley (Illinois) and Doug Bradley (Michigan). She is also survived by her brother-in-law Richard P. Huttenlocher and his wife Mary Beth, cherished family.

A proud Spartan, Judy attended Michigan State University where she was a Delta Gamma. After her graduation, she started working at Pontiac General Hospital as a med tech.

She married James W. (Jim) Huttenlocher in 1958 and they moved to Clarkston where they became lifelong residents, living in the same house their entire married life and having many loyal friends for more than 60 years. They were active members of Clarkston United Methodist Church and loved their church community deeply. Judy was also involved in many local groups, including Clarkston Garden Club, Clarkston Dance Club, Oakland County Historical Society, and Bridge Club, just to name a few.

Jim and Judy have four children: Ric (Carola) Huttenlocher, Susan (Jeff) Ebeling, Martha (Eric) Manting, and Jim (Julie) Huttenlocher, as well as nine beloved grandchildren: Tessa, Claire, Kelsey, Linden, Nick, Jack, Jake, Justin, and Olivia.

Judy loved her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She was passionate about spending time with family and friends, especially at the family’s much loved summer home on Torch Lake. All were welcomed with a plate of the best molasses cookies and warm pumpkin bread.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 16 from 4-9 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral services will be Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Rd, Clarkston MI. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.