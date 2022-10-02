Judith Lukens, 76

Judith A. “Judi” Lukens, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Clarkston and Kingsford, passed away Oct. 1, 2022 at the age of 76.

Wife of Gerrit Stemmer, mother of Steven (Kara) Lukens and Melissa (John) Drallos, stepmother of Eric (Kara) Stemmer, Emily (Russell) Chambers, and Ellen (Noel) Powell, grandma of Madeline, Allison, Amelia, Lindi, Ella, Kate, Morgan, Gerrit, Luke, and Karis. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Antonetti and her brother Gary (Bonnie) Antonetti.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Friday, Oct. 7 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

