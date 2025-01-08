Judy Lea (Inman) Pearson, 85

Judy Lea (Inman) Pearson of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in her home. She is survived by husband Roger, son Ben and daughters Jen and Amy. Judy was born in Pontiac, MI.

She attended Pontiac High School and graduated from Clarkston Senior High and remained in Clarkston for 30 years. She received a Bachelors from Oakland University and a Masters from Wayne State University. She worked in arts administration both with Oakland University and Renaissance Concerts.

Judy moved to Crossville, in the 1990s where her love of gardening and the performing arts continued. She has donated her remains to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Oakland University’s Meadowbrook Theater in Judy’s name.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Deforest Inman and Margaret (Dey) Inman, her brother Peter Inman and her sister Mary (Inman) Bergman.