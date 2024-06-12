Julie P. Felicelli, 75

Julie P. Felicelli of Clarkston, passed away June 6, 2024 at 75 years of age. Dear daughter of the late Harry E. Fairfield, the late Marian (née DiFiore) Cornyn; step daughter of the late John E. Cornyn; loving wife of Joseph for 54 years; beloved mother of Jennifer Felicelli, Joseph (Sarah) Felicelli, Emily Felicelli, Mark (Tina) Felicelli, Ann Felicelli, Julie Salako, and Daniel Felicelli; grandmother of Killian Longo, Ameen Salako, Tai Gerkin, Nathan Boyd, Farouk Salako, Maya Felicelli, Gianni Felicelli, Ian Felicelli, Joseph G. Felicelli, Donovan Felicelli, and Salvatore Giametta; sister of Harry (Lori) Fairfield, Mary Ann (Skip) Kasjens, Donna (Dave) Fairfield-Green, and Mark (Maria) Fairfield; step sister of Virginia Cornyn, Kathleen Arnold, John E. (Joyce) Cornyn, Madeleine (Miles) Shanley, and Carolyn (James) Clemons. Julie never met a stranger, making lifelong friends in Illinois, Indiana, California, Missouri, Alabama and Michigan. Everywhere they lived she would immerse herself in the parish, the schools, and the community. Blessed with tremendous creative talents, with the skills to match, no project was beyond her capability. She made costumes for stage productions, flowers for weddings, and church decorations with equal enthusiasm. Her vivacious personality and sense of humor would be forever immortalized in her published book, “It’s My Turn-Now Where Was I?” No one will ever take her place. She will be cherished and loved forever. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 11 AM at St. Daniel Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park Dr, Clarkston. In state at 10:30 AM. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home in Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Hwy.

To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.