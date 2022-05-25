July 4 parade returning to Main Street setting for first time since 2019

After not having a July 4 parade since 2019, the event is returning to Main Street this year.

There had not been a parade in 2020 or 2021 due to pandemic concerns and restrictions.

The 2022 parade is being organized by the Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Mt. Zion Church, St. Daniel Knights of Columbus, Independence Township, and the City of the Village of Clarkston.

Awards will be presented for best business, community, and youth floats. A kids’ patriotic bike parade will also take place.

To participate in the parade, visit ClarkstonParade.org. Deadline to enter is June 22.

In addition, Independence Fest is July 2, 11 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

PHOTO: The Clarkston Alumni Band belts out a patriotic tune during the 2019 July 4 parade, the last time the event was held. File photo: Matt Mackinder