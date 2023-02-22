JV Ski makes their mark in divisionals

The Clarkston Boys JV Ski team finished in second place in the Pine Knob High School League Giant Slalom Divisional Championship last Wednesday.

Michael Brancheau and Cole Hedstrom finished in the top ten to help the boys finish with 50 points in the event.

Brancheau finished in third place for a total time of 37.03 after two runs. Hedstrom finished in tenth place in the time of 38.59; Braeden Wiech, 16th, 39.35; Spencer Brandon, 21st, 39.99; and Aiden Page, 36th, 45.17.

Notre Dame Prep finished in first place with a score of 25; Stoney Creek, third, 73; Cranbrook and Rochester Adames tied for fourth, 95; Bloomfield Hills, sixth, 98; and Lake Orion, seventh, 114.5.

Ella Reed finished in the top ten for the Clarkston Girls JV Ski team in the divisional championship in ninth place, 41.79. Grace Campau finished in 34th place, 49.77.

Notre Dame Prep finished in first place with a score of 24; Cranbrook, second, 48; Rochester Adams, third, 56.5; Bloomfield Hills, fourth, 63; Rochester, fifth, 84.5; Detroit Country Day, sixth, 94; and Lake Orion, seventh, 105.