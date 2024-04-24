Karen Ann Leach-Smith, 57

Karen Ann Leach-Smith; born October 28, 1966 in Garden City to John and Phyllis Humphries; entered eternal life suddenly on April 19, 2024 at the age of 57; of Clarkston formerly of Wayne.

Wife of Ron Smith for 22 years; mother of Brittani (David Banks) Leach and Destiny (Tyler Ross) Leach. Stepmom of Ron Jr. and Brian Smith. Grandma of Dylan, Eliana and Emmett. Step grandma to Nathan, Tyler, Rylee, Xander and Quinn. Also survived by two great grandsons. Sister of Kathy (Johnny) Ogle. Close aunt of Kristina Talaga and Kenneth Miller. Great Aunt of many.

Karen acted as a bonus mom to Moriah Forsgren and Chrystina Hill. She was a close friend to many, including Nadine, Sheila, Bev and Carol.

Daughter of John (Karen) Humphries. Preceded in death by her Mother Phyllis.

Karen was a devoted Christian. She enjoyed bowling, singing, playing the bass and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her laugh, smile, love for her grandkids and her love for Jesus. She is now sheltered in the arms of God.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on April 27 from 2:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Funeral Service April 27 at 4:00 p.m. with brother in law/Pastor Jeff Smith officiating.

Dinner to follow (details to be announced at services).

Private interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family https://gofund.me/9b0ff529

Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com