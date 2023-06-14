Karen Blacklaw, 83

Karen K. Blacklaw, age 83, passed away June 11, 2023, after a valiant battle.

Karen was the loving wife of Richard for over 47 years until his death in 2020.

Karen is survived by her adored sister Constance Chaffee, brother-in-law Gary, nieces Dawn Chaffee, Denise (Jeff) Jackson, and their children Avery and Ella Jane Jackson, nephew Jon Michael Chaffee, all residing in Texas, and step-brother John (Luana) Russell of Midland.

She will be forever missed by her sister-in-law Sharon (Blacklaw) Duff and her husband Michael, niece Sarah (Dan) Donovan and nephew Jon Duff, and their children Jane and Michael Donovan and Logan and Colton Duff.

Karen was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Chicago, to parents John and Phyllis Cornelius. After several moves, the family finally settled in Royal Oak, where Karen started seventh grade. After high school, Karen attended Michigan State University and graduated with a master’s degree. In between schooling, she worked as a secretary at the Ford Glass Plant.

Karen started teaching in 1968 at Mary Lyon Junior High. After a long and varied career as a teacher, reading support specialist and principal, she retired from Royal Oak Schools.

Karen and Dick were married in 1973. Five years later, they moved to Clarkston and built the home they lived in for over 40 years, finally relocating to their Clarkston condo in 2016.

Karen had so many interests: traveling the world, theater, reading (several book clubs) cooking, golf, and lots of entertaining at their home, to name just a few.

Karen had so many lifelong friends that she cherished and kept in contact. Always with a ready smile and an easy laugh, she will be missed by many.

Bringing such great joy to Karen and Dick were the six wonderful dogs they shared throughout their life.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League, 790 Featherstone, Pontiac, MI 48342. Phone: 248-335-9290.

Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be announced later. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Independence Township.