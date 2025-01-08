Karen Jamile Badgley, 70

Karen Jamile Badgley passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2024 at the age of 70, with her family by her side, after fighting a brief illness.

Karen was born on August 6, 1954 in Flint, Michigan to Jim and Geraldine Kelush. She grew up in a loving family with her sister Lynette, and graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1972. Karen continued her education at Michigan State University where she graduated with a degree in Retailing of Clothing and Textiles. Karen thrived as a buyer and manager. She began her career at J.L. Hudson’s and then Alvin’s of Rochester, before spending over 20 years as the heart and soul of the Acorn Gift and Floral Shop at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.

In 1981, Karen married Daniel Badgley. They had two wonderful children, Kristina and Kevin, and were blessed with five beloved grandchildren. Karen’s grandkids were a source of great pride and joy to her for many reasons, the most conspicuous of which being the red hair that they all shared.

Karen enjoyed cooking, particularly her native Lebanese dishes, as well as shopping trips and traveling through Europe with her church. Above all, she cherished spending time with her friends and family. She eagerly embraced any chance to host, whether for a sleepover with her grandchildren, a holiday celebration, or any special occasion that called for a gathering. Karen made friends wherever she went, driven by a genuine curiosity to learn the stories and backgrounds of others. She was truly a selfless woman; her kindness, listening ear, and encouraging words always had a way of making everyone around her feel special.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by those she touched, including her children, Kristina (Matt) Ronan and Kevin (Colleen) Badgley; her grandchildren, Reagan, Luke, Ava, Chloe and Connor; her sister Lynette Walters; her nephew Andrew (Veronica) Walters; and countless other family members and friends.

A Visitation was held for Karen on Sunday, January 5, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Funeral Mass took place on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Family and friends may arrive beginning at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church.

Karen will be deeply missed, but always remembered. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Karen’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com