Karen Petterson, 56

PETTERSON

Karen E. Petterson, of Clarkston, passed away on Oct. 25, 2023 at the age of 56.

Loving wife of Mark for 37 years. Devoted mother of Andrew. Beloved daughter of Connie Hummer. Loved sister of Diane Swalwell. Adored aunt of Jamie Swalwell, Janelle Stroup, Katie Petterson, and Vaun Hebda. Dear sister-in-law of Karen (Jeff) Hebda.

Preceded in death by her father, Duane Hummer.

Karen will also be missed by many friends and extended family.

Karen graduated from Clarkston High School in 1985. She was employed at the Deer Lake Athletic Club for 15 years. Karen was an avid reader. She adored her fur babies Weber and Arlo.

Most importantly, Karen loved spending time with family.

Memorial visitation is Sunday, Oct. 29, 3-7 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial service Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Private inurnment at All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.