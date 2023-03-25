Katherine Byrne, 80

Katherine Byrne, a 19-year resident of Clarkston, formerly of Denver, Colo., passed away on March 23, 2023 at the age of 80.

She was born December 20, 1942 in Pittsburgh to Ellen and John Killian.

Wife of John Byrne, Jr. for 54 years.

Mother of John (Nina) Byrne III and Brian (Louise) Byrne, grandma/Grammy of Grace Katherine Byrne, Alaina Rose Byrne, John Patrick Byrne IV, Emily June Byrne and William Patrick Byrne, and sister of Janet Godino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her siblings Jack Killian, Bill Killian and Margaret DeLuca.

A funeral mass will be held for Katherine on Monday, March 27, at St. Daniel Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friends may visit directly at the church at 10:30 a.m. Procession to All Saints Cemetery, Waterford for graveside services.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals of MI. The Byrne family offers Wazzan Floral Design, (248) 770-6996, as an option to order floral arrangements.

