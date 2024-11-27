Kathryn L. McCarty, 56

Kathryn L. “Kathy” McCarty, of Clarkston, passed away on November 25, 2024 at the age 56.

Beloved wife of Patrick. Loving mother of Alexander (Kaitlyn) McCarty, Michael McCarty, and Thomas McCarty. Loved daughter of Virginia and the late John Renner. Dearest sister of Don Walden and Chris (Dave) Gagliardi. Dear sister-in-law of Gerald (Ying Pei) McCarty, John (Debbie) McCarty, Kellie (Jason) Robertson, Matthew (Rhonda) McCarty, and Catherine (Eric) Lee. Kathy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Kathy graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. She enjoyed scrapbooking, baking, jazzercise, and caring for her beloved dog, Nova. Most importantly, Kathy loved spending time with her family.

Visitation Friday, November 29th from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 30th at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

