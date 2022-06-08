Kathryn Vachon, 67

Kathryn Ann “Kathy” Vachon (Ronk), of Saline, formerly of Clarkston, passed away June 6, 2022 at the age of 67.

Daughter of Mary (late Frank “Tink”) Ronk, sister of Steve (Anne) Ronk and Rob (the late Melissa) Ronk. Also survived by six nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.

Kathy graduated from Clarkston High School, Class of 1972. She attended Michigan State University, studying hotel management, and earned an MBA from Tulane University, Louisiana.

She dearly loved her two Shih Tzu dogs.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan.

