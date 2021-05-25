Kaul reflects on 2020-21 school year

Without fail, Clarkston High School Principal Gary Kaul makes it a point every year to say the current senior class is the most amazing one to ever come through the high school doors.

This year’s group of seniors may stick out over the rest, and for good reason, said Kaul.

“They have carried themselves with an uncommon dignity in the face of adversity and uncertainty this year,” said Kaul. “I have a longstanding joke as part of my Commencement address each year where I tell the graduating class they are the best class I have ever worked with. Well, this year I mean it. Collectively, they are a tremendous group of people. When I reflect back on this year, and as strange as it may sound, I will remember how smooth things went. Understanding that this sounds crazy given we are living through a global pandemic, but all things considered, we were not stagnant as a school. Nobody gave up. Students learned, relationships held together, connections were made, and school progressed. We could not have done this without the support and cooperation of our most important class, the seniors.”

Kaul added he doesn’t plan on a lengthy summer vacation, choosing to “focus on the advances we have made with our curriculum, as well as maintaining our school culture and traditions which have taken a bit of a hit during the last 14 months.”