Kay A. Johnson, 85

Kay A. (née King) Johnson of Clarkston, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2024 at 85 years of age. Kay was the beloved wife of Darwin “Dar” Johnson for 64 wonderful years. Together, they built a life rich in love, laughter, and cherished memories. She was a devoted mother to her three daughters, Lisa (Mike), Joan (Greg), and Carol (Rick), who will forever hold her close in their hearts. Kay was also a proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and their spouses, and a great-grandmother to twelve great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy. She cherished her three sisters, Yvonne Brown, Janice Crawford, and Karyn Schafer, sharing a deep-rooted bond that remained strong throughout her life. Born with a heart full of kindness and joy, Kay lived her life with grace and dedication to her family, friends, and community.

Kay had a passion for reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, and instilled a love of learning and adventure in her family. She was also an accomplished bridge player, and was blessed with wonderful friends who shared her affection for the game. Her love for travel took her around the globe, but her greatest joy came from the time spent gathered with family and friends. She treasured every moment with those she loved, always finding time for a thoughtful conversation, a fun game of cards, or a new adventure. Family gatherings were a cherished tradition, where her warm, loving personality shone brightly.

Kay was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Her joyful spirit, gentle soul and gracious heart will be deeply missed, but she leaves behind a legacy of love and connection that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Oakland Town Hall, Inc. or to Tuesday Musical of Greater Pontiac.