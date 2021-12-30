Keith Bailey, 60

Keith E. Bailey, of Clarkston, passed away December 27, 2021 at the age of 60.

Loving husband of Bethany “Beth” (nee Richards) for four and a half years.

Dear father of Kelsey Bailey and Edward Bailey, stepfather of Sarah (Chris) Bielinski, Heidi Warrington, Nicholas (Juliana) Fenton, Emily (Troy) Turovich, David Malcolm, Stephanie (fiancé Kareem) Fenton, and Ethan (fiance Kelsey) Fenton, grandfather of Jamie, Olivia, Ray, Junie, Josie, Duke, Marcela, and two bonus twins Henry and William, brother of Alaina (Melvin) Hawley and Aleta Bailey, uncle of Lana (Dwayne), Latisha (Joshua), Lindsey, Damon, Dana, and Kevin, great-uncle of Gabrielle, Owen, Gage, and Trenton. Also survived by his best friends Don Duvan and Larry Harris.

Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dolores (nee Fortin) Bailey, and second dad Jim Daury.

Keith was a 1980 graduate of Clarkston High School and would begin his career path as an Independence Township firefighter. He retired from the Independence Township Fire Department in 2012 after 35 years of devoted service.

Keith was a member of the NRA, an avid hunter, fisherman, and pumpkin farmer with an inappropriate, but hilarious sense of humor and a master of “tomfoolery.”

He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. Family will receive friends 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Clarkston SCAMP.

